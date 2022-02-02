UrduPoint.com

US To Deploy Troops To Support NATO Forces In Eastern Europe

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 08:28 PM

US to deploy troops to support NATO forces in eastern Europe

The United States plans to deploy troops to fortify NATO forces in eastern Europe amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a senior official of President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday

Washington, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The United States plans to deploy troops to fortify NATO forces in eastern Europe amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a senior official of President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday.

According to US media reports, around 2,000 troops will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 already in Germany will be moved to Romania.

"The Department of Defense will reposition certain Europe-based units further east, forward-deploy additional US-based units to Europe, and maintain the heightened state of readiness of response forces" to meet commitments to NATO, the administration official said.

"These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are not permanent moves. They respond to current conditions," the official said, referring to Russia's placement of more than 100,000 troops along with heavy offensive weapons along Ukraine's border.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Poland Romania United States Border Media From

Recent Stories

FESCO striving hard to provide uninterrupted power ..

FESCO striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Confirms US Will Soon Send Forces to Roma ..

Pentagon Confirms US Will Soon Send Forces to Romania, Poland, Germany

1 minute ago
 SNGPL intact gas supply to consumers despite 9% de ..

SNGPL intact gas supply to consumers despite 9% depletion in reserves: Hammad

1 minute ago
 HEC selection board for Executive Director on Thur ..

HEC selection board for Executive Director on Thursday

1 minute ago
 DZC releases Rs. 11.7 million for deserving studen ..

DZC releases Rs. 11.7 million for deserving students

4 minutes ago
 Swiss eye lifting all Covid curbs despite record c ..

Swiss eye lifting all Covid curbs despite record cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>