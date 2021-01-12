UrduPoint.com
US To Deploy Up To 15,000 National Guard Troops For Biden Inauguration - General

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

US to Deploy Up to 15,000 National Guard Troops for Biden Inauguration - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US authorities will deploy up to 15,000 National Guard troops in Washington, DC to ensure security during President-elect Joe Biden inauguration on January 20, National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson said in a statement on Monday.

"We have received support requests from the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and Park Police, and have been authorized to provide up to 15,000 Guard members to meet current and future inauguration support requirements," Hokanson said.

At present, the National Guard has deployed about 6,200 troops in support of the civilian authorities, he said.

"To date, our troops have been requested to support security, logistics, liaison, and communication missions," Hokanson added.

On Wednesday, a large group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to protest the lawmakers for certifying the presidential election results. The Trump supporters clashed with police and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage. The event was the most significant breach of the US Capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

