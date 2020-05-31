UrduPoint.com
US To Designate Antifa Radical Movement As Terrorist Organization - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The United States will be designating the far-left anti-fascist movement Antifa as a terrorist organization, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

The decision was made amid mass protests sweeping across the country for nearly a week after George Floyd, an African American man, died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Antifa movement includes left-wing and anti-fascist groups in the United States. They say that they fight far-right and white supremacists. The president has been accusing the movement of making the George Floyd protests violent.

