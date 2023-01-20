UrduPoint.com

US To Designate Wagner Group As Transnational Criminal Organization - White House

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 11:40 PM

US to Designate Wagner Group as Transnational Criminal Organization - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States will soon designate the private military company Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization and impose sanctions on its network, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"The Department of the Treasury will be designating Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization under Executive Order 13581 as amended," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the US government will also impose additional sanctions next week against Wagner and its support network across multiple continents.

The US government will work to identify, disrupt, expose and target firms that are assisting the Wagner Group, Kirby said.

Designating the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization will open up additional avenues for the United States to continue to not only sanction Wagner but put more pressure on the company's ability to do business around the world and assist others in doing the same, Kirby added.

Related Topics

World Business White House Company Same United States Criminals Government

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

15 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

16 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

21 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

27 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.