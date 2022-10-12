UrduPoint.com

US To Develop 'Pragmatic Models' Of Dealing With Russia On Beneficial Issues - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022

US to Develop 'Pragmatic Models' of Dealing With Russia on Beneficial Issues - White House

The United States will develop "pragmatic modes" on interacting with Russia to address mutually beneficial issues, the White House said in its new national security strategy on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States will develop "pragmatic modes" on interacting with Russia to address mutually beneficial issues, the White House said in its new national security strategy on Wednesday.

"The United States will sustain and develop pragmatic modes of interaction to handle issues in which dealing with Russia can be mutually beneficial," the document said.

