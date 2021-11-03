UrduPoint.com

US To Directly Engage With China On Industrial Policies, Protect Workers -Trade Chief Tai

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States will deal directly with China on industrial policies and take steps to shield US workers from unfair competition, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday.

"We will directly engage with China on its industrial policies, but we will also take all steps necessary to protect ourselves against the waves of damage inflicted over the years through unfair competition," Tai said in a speech prepared for delivery at the American Iron and Steel Institute and Steel Manufacturers Association general meeting. 

