US to Disburse $4.5 Billion Direct Budget Support for Ukraine - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The US Treasury announced on Tuesday that it would disburse $4.5 million to Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

"Today, the United States continued to uphold its unwavering commitment to Ukraine with the mobilization of an additional $4.5 billion in grants for direct budget support," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the release.

"These funds will begin disbursing in the coming weeks and help the Government of Ukraine defend against Russia's illegal war by bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services, including wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable."

She noted that the latest disbursement would bring total US direct budget support to Ukraine to $13 billion, all in grants.

