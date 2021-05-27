US to Discuss 80Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Donation, Recipients With G7 Partners - Psaki

The US government will discuss the donation of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses, including logistics and recipients, at the meetings with its G7 partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US government will discuss the donation of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses, including logistics and recipients, at the meetings with its G7 partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We have announced that we will be donating 80 million [vaccine] doses to the global community. What is happening now behind the scenes is that there is an internal policy process to determine how we can do that in an equitable and transparent way," Psaki said. "I know you are all eager to know where they are going, our process will be. That will certainly be a point of discussion, we expect, and certainly of any questions that come up from our partner countries in the G7 or conversations in NATO.

"

Psaki added that the ways to work together to get the coronavirus pandemic under control will be a significant topic of conversation at the upcoming G7 meetings.

Earlier in May, President Joe Biden announced the United States will donate 80 million coronavirus vaccines by end of June, including 20 million doses authorized for domestic distribution and 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines that have not been approved by the food and Drug Administration.