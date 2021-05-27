UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Discuss 80Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Donation, Recipients With G7 Partners - Psaki

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

US to Discuss 80Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Donation, Recipients With G7 Partners - Psaki

The US government will discuss the donation of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses, including logistics and recipients, at the meetings with its G7 partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US government will discuss the donation of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses, including logistics and recipients, at the meetings with its G7 partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We have announced that we will be donating 80 million [vaccine] doses to the global community. What is happening now behind the scenes is that there is an internal policy process to determine how we can do that in an equitable and transparent way," Psaki said. "I know you are all eager to know where they are going, our process will be. That will certainly be a point of discussion, we expect, and certainly of any questions that come up from our partner countries in the G7 or conversations in NATO.

"

Psaki added that the ways to work together to get the coronavirus pandemic under control will be a significant topic of conversation at the upcoming G7 meetings.

Earlier in May, President Joe Biden announced the United States will donate 80 million coronavirus vaccines by end of June, including 20 million doses authorized for domestic distribution and 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines that have not been approved by the food and Drug Administration.

Related Topics

NATO White House United States May June All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Open Russia opposition group says disbanding under ..

5 minutes ago

Somalian Rivals Agree to Hold Elections Within 60 ..

5 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Proceeding Ahead of ..

5 minutes ago

UK PM hits back after ex-aide alleges pandemic lie ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister for enhanced int'l cooperation unde ..

11 minutes ago

WAM, Sputnik to build strategic ties, strengthen c ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.