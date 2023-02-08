The United States plans to reach out to allies and partners all over the world regarding China's alleged surveillance balloon program, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The United States plans to reach out to allies and partners all over the world regarding China's alleged surveillance balloon program, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Wednesday.

"We're going to be reaching out to allies and partners all over the world who we believe need to know more about this Chinese spy balloon program," Kirby said at a press briefing. He added that the White House would have more to disclose later in the day.