US to Discuss Extending Iran Arms Embargo, Travel Ban At UNSC Meeting - Special Envoy

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States on Tuesday will urge the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo and travel ban on Iran before the measures expire in October , US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are not far away from the arms embargo expiring and the travel ban lifting ...

we believe that the UN Security Council has an important role to play to ensure that the arms embargo and the travel ban are continued, so that will be a discussion today at the UN Security Council," Hook said.

UN Resolution 2231, which the Security Council adopted in July 2015 after signing the international nuclear deal with Iran, set a deadline for the sanctions to end by October 18, 2020.