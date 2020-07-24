WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that he would discuss Russia's recent anti-satellite weapon test during the next week's meeting with his Russian counterparts in Vienna.

"This will be a major issue discussed next week in Vienna," Billingslea said via Twitter on Thursday. "The United States will deter, defend, defeat space threats."