US to Dispatch Military Team To Turkey Next Week for Talks on Safe Zone in Syria - Ankara

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The United States and Turkey have agreed on the need for Washington to deploy a military team next week for discussions on the safe zones in Syria, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement after phone talks conversation between Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"Minister Akar and Acting Secretary Esper agreed during the phone call that the communication lines should be maintained a US military team should urgently be dispatched to Ankara next week to further the discussions on the safe zone in Syria," the statement said on Friday.