US To Distribute J&J COVID-19 Vaccine As Quickly As Produced - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Biden administration is prepared to roll out the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as quickly as it is manufactured after the company obtains the necessary approval, President Joe Biden said.

"If the FDA [The US food and Drug Administration] approves the use of this new vaccine, we have a plan to roll out as quickly as Johnson & Johnson can make the vaccine," Biden told a meeting of the National Governors Association on Thursday.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to become the third pharmaceutical company to have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus approved in the United States after Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine boasts a 85 percent efficacy against severe disease cases and is administered in a single shot, unlike the two-dose competitors.

Biden said that the vaccination campaign is weeks ahead of schedule with 50 million inoculations done by Thursday. The US president said that the United States administers more daily shots than any country in the world and is on track to get enough vaccines for every American by the end of July.

