US to Do Everything Possible to Support Talks on Ukraine Transit Agreement - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States will do everything it can to support the negotiations on the transit agreement through Ukraine amid the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a senior US State Department official said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"In terms of the transit agreement, I don't think we can prejudge the results of those negotiations. We'll do everything we can to support those negotiations," the official said.