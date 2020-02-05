US to Do Everything to Have Good Relations with Russia - National Security Advisor

The United States will do everything in its power to have good relations with Russia without letting down its allies, including Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States will do everything in its power to have good relations with Russia without letting down its allies, including Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"We are going to do everything we can to have good relations with Russia but at the same time we are not going to let down our allies around the world, including Ukraine," O'Brien said during a briefing for diplomats in Washington.

O'Brien criticized what he termed was Russia's "adventurism" on the world stage, including the conflict zones of Syria, Libya and Venezuela, but expressed hope that engagements with the United States would help Moscow realize that such behavior is counterproductive.

"We would like to have good relations with Russia, we are going to reach out to the Russians," O'Brien said. "We are hoping that through engagement with the Russians they realize that those adventurisms aren't good for them in the long term".

O'Brien noted how 75 years ago US and Soviet soldiers shook hands across the Elbe River after having fought "the struggle of history" against Nazi Germany and its allies.

"Russian and American troops worked together, they shook hands across the river and we had a great victory with Russia as our ally," he said.

O'Brien also said Russia is "an important power" that wields an impressive arsenal of over 1,400 nuclear missiles.