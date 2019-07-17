US to Do Everything to Help Resolve Export Row Between Japan, South Korea - Diplomat

David Stilwell, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, has pledged that the United States would do all it can to support Japan and South Korea in their efforts to settle their recent diplomatic conflict, South Korean media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) David Stilwell, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, has pledged that the United States would do all it can to support Japan and South Korea in their efforts to settle their recent diplomatic conflict, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

In early July, Japan introduced restrictions on export of materials used by South Korean technology firms as a response to certain South Korean court rulings that obligated a number of�Japanese companies to pay reparations for using forced labor during Japan's time as a colonial power.

"So fundamentally, ROK [the Republic of Korea] and Japan must resolve this sensitive matter and we hope that resolution happens soon. The U.S. as close friends and allies to both will do what it can to support their efforts to resolve [the situation]," Stilwell said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The US diplomat, who assumed his post on June 20, arrived in Seoul on Tuesday, as part of his maiden trip throughout Asia in an assistant secretary of state's capacity. During his visit, he met with various South Korean officials, including the republic's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha.