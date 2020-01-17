US to Do Utmost to Help Zelenskyy Get Corruption Out of Ukraine Government - Pompeo

The United States will do its utmost to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy eliminate corruption in the country's government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United States will do its utmost to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy eliminate corruption in the country's government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"Ukraine has lots of history, some of it not great, right? There's been real corruption inside of Ukraine for an awfully long time," Pompeo said at a speech at the OAS. "But when that country made its fundamental decision during the time of the Maidan and after, and now it has a democratically elected president, we're going to do everything we can to support President Zelenskyy in his efforts to get corruption outside of his government and to help them build their economy back as well.

"

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has called the impeachment process against him yet another political witch hunt designed to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.