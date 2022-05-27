US to Do Whatever It Can to Support Russian Journalists, Media - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States will do whatever it can to support Russian journalists and Russian media, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to do what we can to support Russian journalists to support Russian media organizations that are attempting to do their work whether they are now located outside of Russia, or to those who are remaining inside Russia," Price said.