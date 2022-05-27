UrduPoint.com

US To Do Whatever It Can To Support Russian Journalists, Media - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 07:29 PM

US to Do Whatever It Can to Support Russian Journalists, Media - State Dept.

The United States will do whatever it can to support Russian journalists and Russian media, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States will do whatever it can to support Russian journalists and Russian media, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to do what we can to support Russian journalists to support Russian media organizations that are attempting to do their work whether they are now located outside of Russia, or to those who are remaining inside Russia," Price said.

Related Topics

Russia Price United States Media

Recent Stories

FBI Director Says US Remains Concerned About Threa ..

FBI Director Says US Remains Concerned About Threats of Domestic, Foreign Terror ..

18 seconds ago
 Life-saving skills training held at Islamia Univer ..

Life-saving skills training held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

20 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

21 seconds ago
 Politician O'Rourke Interrupts Texas Governor Pres ..

Politician O'Rourke Interrupts Texas Governor Press Conference on Uvalde School ..

23 seconds ago
 Transnistrian Parliament Approves Appointment of R ..

Transnistrian Parliament Approves Appointment of Rosenberg as Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 2629 kg drugs in 49 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 2629 kg drugs in 49 operations; arrests 39

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.