US To Donate 1 Mn Mpox Vaccines To Africa: Biden
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The United States plans to donate one million doses of the mpox vaccine to African nations facing an epidemic of the virus, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
An international emergency was declared by the World Health Organization last month after the surge in cases of a new strain of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to nearby countries.
"We must now move quickly to face (the) mpox outbreak in Africa," Biden told the UN General Assembly in New York.
"We are ready to commit $500 million to help African countries prevent and respond to mpox and to donate one million doses of mpox vaccine, now.
"
Biden called on others to match the pledge and "make this a billion-dollar commitment to the people of Africa."
Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.
It causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, and can be deadly.
A total of 25,093 suspected mpox cases and 723 deaths were reported across the African continent between January and September 8, according to WHO.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From World
-
UN chief call for ceasefire in Gaza; describes state of world 'unsustainable' as UNGA begins22 minutes ago
-
Iran president says Hezbollah 'cannot stand alone' against Israel51 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says six killed as Israel hits Beirut again52 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns Lebanon on 'brink' as world leaders gather2 hours ago
-
UK PM Starmer's first steps hit wrong note within party2 hours ago
-
Israel hits Beirut again in second day of strikes2 hours ago
-
Multiple arrests after controversial suicide pod used in Switzerland4 hours ago
-
World fears Israel-Hezbollah 'spiral of violence'4 hours ago
-
Pope offers refuge to Myanmar's jailed Suu Kyi: report4 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel strikes killed 558 people, 50 of them children4 hours ago
-
New Israeli strikes on Lebanon after 558 killed4 hours ago
-
France facing 'one of worst deficits' in its history: minister4 hours ago