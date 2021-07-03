US to Donate 4Mln Moderna Vaccine Doses to Indonesia - National Security Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The United States is sending 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 to Indonesia without delay, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne announced on Friday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia," Horne said. "Mr.

Sullivan noted that the United States will be donating 4 million Moderna vaccine doses to Indonesia and that these doses will be shipped via COVAX as soon as possible."

Sullivan underscored US support for the people of Indonesia as they fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, Horne noted.

Sullivan and Marsudi also "discussed US plans to increase assistance for Indonesia's broader COVID-19 response efforts," she said.

Sullivan highlighted the importance that the Biden administration placed on Indonesia, Southeast Asia and ending the COVID-19 pandemic, Horne added.