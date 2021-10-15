UrduPoint.com

US To Donate Over 17Mln Doses Of J&J Covid Vaccine To African Union - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The US will donate over 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union for distribution on the continent, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

"Today, when President (Joe) Biden meets with President Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya he will also announce that the US government will be making a historic, one-time donation of over 17 million doses of J&J to the African Union, on top of the 50 million doses we have already donated to the AU," the senior administration official said.

With this donation, the US will be giving away over half of its Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply, which is considered a valuable asset in global vaccine programs due to the fact that it is single-dose, has a long shelf life, and does not require the same refrigeration "cold chain" that other vaccines do, the official added.

