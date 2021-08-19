US to Double Number of Consular Officers in Afghanistan by Friday - Deputy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US plans to nearly double the number of consular officers on the ground in Afghanistan by Friday, while the additional officers have already started to arrive in Kabul to facilitate the evacuation effort, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"Additional consular officers arrived in Kabul today, and we will nearly double the number of consular officers on the ground by Friday," Sherman said at a press briefing.