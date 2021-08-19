UrduPoint.com

US To Double Number Of Consular Officers In Afghanistan By Friday - Deputy Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

US to Double Number of Consular Officers in Afghanistan by Friday - Deputy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US plans to nearly double the number of consular officers on the ground in Afghanistan by Friday, while the additional officers have already started to arrive in Kabul to facilitate the evacuation effort, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"Additional consular officers arrived in Kabul today, and we will nearly double the number of consular officers on the ground by Friday," Sherman said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Sherman

Recent Stories

UN Received Reports of Human Rights Abuses Against ..

UN Received Reports of Human Rights Abuses Against Women in Afghanistan - Refuge ..

1 minute ago

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

1 hour ago
 Italian Euro 2020 winner Locatelli joins Juventus

Italian Euro 2020 winner Locatelli joins Juventus

1 minute ago
 One killed, another injured in Rawalpindi cylinder ..

One killed, another injured in Rawalpindi cylinder blast

1 minute ago
 UN paper calls 'discriminatory' India's move to pr ..

UN paper calls 'discriminatory' India's move to prioritize Afghan Hindus, Sikhs ..

1 minute ago
 UN Refugee Agency Has Not Seen Influx of Afghans t ..

UN Refugee Agency Has Not Seen Influx of Afghans to Neighboring Countries - Envo ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.