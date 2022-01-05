UrduPoint.com

US To Double Order Of Pfizer Treatment Courses To 20Mln - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US to Double Order of Pfizer Treatment Courses to 20Mln - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US administration is going to double its order of Pfizer treatment courses to 30 million doses, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Today, I am directing my team to work with Pfizer to double our order from 10 million to 20 million treatment courses to be delivered in the months ahead," Biden said during the meeting with members of the White House COVID-19 response team.

This move will allow to dramatically decrease hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, he added.

Biden also warned that coming weeks will be challenging, but the US has tools to combat the pandemic.

Pfizer announced earlier on Tuesday that the US government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral therapy named PAXLOVID.

A total of 20 million treatment courses will be delivered to the US government in 2022, with approximately 10 million treatment courses accelerated for delivery by the end of June, the company said in a news release.

