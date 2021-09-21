US to Double Public International Financing to Help World Cope With Climate Change - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States will double climate investment to help the world cope with climate change, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"In April, I announced the United States will double our public international financing to help developing nations tackle the climate crisis.

Today, I'm proud to announce that we'll work with the Congress to double that number again, including for adaptation efforts, this will make the United States the leader of public climate finance," Biden said.