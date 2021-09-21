UrduPoint.com

US To Double Public International Financing To Help World Cope With Climate Change - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:41 PM

The United States will double climate investment to help the world cope with climate change, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States will double climate investment to help the world cope with climate change, US President Joe Biden said in an address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"In April, I announced the United States will double our public international financing to help developing nations tackle the climate crisis.

Today, I'm proud to announce that we'll work with the Congress to double that number again, including for adaptation efforts, this will make the United States the leader of public climate finance," Biden said.

