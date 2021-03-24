US to Draft New Rules for Food Aid to Jobless Adults - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) New rules will end a Trump administration effort to limit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for adults by allowing US states to extend eligibility to long-term unemployed adults, the Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

"USDA plans to publish a notice in the Federal Register to confirm its return to long-standing regulations that existed prior to the publishing of this rule," the Agriculture Department said in a press release.

A court order earlier this month upheld a Biden administration decision to scrap a three-month limit imposed in the previous administration for unemployed adults without dependents to receive SNAP benefits, commonly known as "food stamps.

"Groups with typically higher unemployment, including rural Americans, Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and People of Color, and those with less than a high school education would have been disproportionally harmed by this cruel policy," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the release.

The vacated rule would have prevented states' from seeking waivers of the 3-month time limit. The time constraints are currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.