US To Ease COVID-19 Travel Warnings Next Week As Pandemic Declines - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The US government is going to reduce the level of its travel advisory warnings next week in response to the easing of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department announced in a media note on Thursday

"Starting next week, the State Department travel advisory levels will no longer automatically correlate with the CDC COVID-19 THN (travel health notice) level," the note said. "(I)f the CDC raises a country's COVID-19 THN to a Level 4, the State Department's travel advisory for that country will also be raised to a Level 4: Do Not Travel due to COVID-19."

The State Department said next week's update will leave approximately 10% of all travel advisories at Level 4: Do Not Travel.

"This 10% includes Level 4 Travel Advisories for all risk indicators, not just COVID-19. We believe the updated framework will help US citizens make better informed decisions about the safety of international travel," the note said.

However, although conditions have recently improved, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and therefore the State Department continues to advise travelers to consider COVID-19 conditions and restrictions at their destinations when considering international travel, according to the note.

