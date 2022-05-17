UrduPoint.com

US To Ease Some Economic Sanctions On Venezuela - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 09:17 PM

US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - Reports

The United States is going to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to encourage resumed talks between Caracas and the opposition, Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The United States is going to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to encourage resumed talks between Caracas and the opposition, Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

The move will allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its license with Venezuela's PDVSA, but not to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin, the report said.

In addition, Washington will reportedly lift sanctions on Carlos Erik Malpica-Flores, a former high-ranking PDVSA official and nephew of Venezuela's first lady.

Related Topics

Washington Caracas United States Venezuela Opposition

Recent Stories

76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Six gamblers held during crackdown

Six gamblers held during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Foreign carpet buyers to be contacted for world ca ..

Foreign carpet buyers to be contacted for world carpet exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Ex-US Commando Trained Ukrainians to Use Javelins ..

Ex-US Commando Trained Ukrainians to Use Javelins Despite Having No Experience - ..

2 minutes ago
 South Korea's SK Group, US TerraPower Sign Agreeme ..

South Korea's SK Group, US TerraPower Sign Agreement on Small Nuclear Reactors - ..

5 minutes ago
 DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water ..

DC take notice of failure in supplying canal water to Sangi miner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.