US to ease Venezuela oil, gas sanctions after election deal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The United States will ease some oil and gas sanctions against Venezuela after the South American country's government and opposition agreed to hold elections next year, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

In response to those "democratic developments," the Treasury "has issued General Licenses authorizing transactions involving Venezuela's oil and gas sector and gold sector," and is "removing the ban on secondary trading" in debt securities, a statement from undersecretary for Brian Nelson said.

It added, however, that those authorizations could be amended or revoked at any time if the electoral deal falls through.

In order to uphold the agreement, the United States warned Venezuela that they must "define a specific timeline and process for the expedited reinstatement of all candidates" by the end of November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"All who want to run for president should be allowed the opportunity," he said, while also calling for the release of "all wrongfully detained US nationals and Venezuelan political prisoners."

The agreement between Washington and Caracas comes just a day after the Venezuelan government and opposition reached a deal in Barbados -- mediated by Norway -- to hold elections in late 2024.