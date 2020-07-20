US to Encourage Like-Minded Countries to Sanction Chechen Leader Kadyrov - Pompeo

The United States will call on other countries to follow the US in imposing sanctions against Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States will call on other countries to follow the US in imposing sanctions against Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Washington announced new sanctions against Kadyrov over his alleged human rights abuses.

"We will encourage likeminded countries to take similar measures," Pompeo said.