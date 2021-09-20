UrduPoint.com

US To End Covid Travel Bans For Vaccinated Passengers 'early November:' Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all passengers next month if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all passengers next month if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect in "early November.

"The easing of travel restrictions, imposed 18 months ago by Donald Trump as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

