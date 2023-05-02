US to End COVID Vaccine Mandate for Govt. Employees, Foreign Travelers May 11- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The White House announced on Monday that the United States will end the novel coronavirus vaccine requirements for all federal employees and contractors as well as for US-bound international travelers.

"Today, we are announcing that the (Biden) administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a press release.

The departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security will start the process to end their vaccination requirements for Head Start educators, CMS-certified healthcare facilities and certain migrants arriving on the US borders, the release said.