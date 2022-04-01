US to End Policy Allowing Immediate Deportation of Asylum-Seeking Migrants - DHS

The Biden administration will end a policy in late May that is used to authorize US immigration enforcement to immediately turn away asylum-seeking migrants at the southern border over public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday

"Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but rather a public health authority used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect against the spread of communicable disease," Mayorkas said in a press release. "Title 42 remains in place until May 23 and, until then, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the Southwest border."

After May 23, migrants who are unable to provide a legal basis to remain in the United States will be deported under normal removal proceedings put in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US government has put in place a strategy to deal with the possible increase in the number of undocumented migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border, Mayorkas said.

The Biden administration is increasing its capacity to process new migrant arrivals, evaluate asylum requests, and to quickly remove migrants who do not qualify for protection, he said.

The administration, Mayorkas added, will also increase personnel and resources as needed at the US southern border, pointing out that more than 600 law enforcement officers have already redeployed to the border.

US media reported that the Department of Homeland Security has contingency plans to respond to the possible daily arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal migrants at the southern border after the Title 42 policy is terminated.

US immigration enforcement officers, according to media, have encountered about a million illegal migrants at the southern border over the last six months, which is on pace to beat the all-time record of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.