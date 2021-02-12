UrduPoint.com
US To Engage China When In US Interest, Still In Early Stages Of Engagement - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

US to Engage China When in US Interest, Still in Early Stages of Engagement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States will engage China when its consistent with US interest and American values, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We will engage the Chinese when it is consistent with our interests, when it is in our interest and consistent with our values," Price said in a press briefing.

Price added that the Biden administration is still in the early stages of engagement with Beijing and too early to discuss the US framework on China.

