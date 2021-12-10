US to Engage More With European, Russian Partners in Coming Days - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United State will continue discussions with its European and Russian partners about the situation between Ukraine and Russia, a senior Biden administration official said.

"The President and his colleagues agreed that we're going to work together to ensure that engagement with Russia is closely coordinated, so I think within the next couple of days we're obviously going to continue talking with our European partners, we're going to continue talking with our Russian partners and finding a way forward," the official said on Thursday.