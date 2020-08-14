UrduPoint.com
US To Engage Other States About Possible Peace Deals With Israel - White House Adviser

Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:33 PM

The United States will engage in discussions with a number of countries about reaching possible peace deals with Israel after a successful deal brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday

"We have had several discussions. Obviously, we kind of stopped those discussions because this one looked like it was going and it was very important to the United Arab Emirates to be the first, they wanted to make history," Kushner said. "But we do have several more that we've had discussions with and now we'll continue those discussions to see if we can continue to move forward."

The United States has brokered a peace deal between Israel and the UAE, the third such agreement in existence and the first in over a quarter of century, that puts on hold explosive plans to annex Palestinian lands and may pave a way for further rapprochement between the Jewish state and oil-rich monarchies of the Gulf, America's major allies in the region.

Today's deal follows accords with Egypt and Jordan signed in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

Under the peace deal, Israel and the UAE will exchange embassies and ambassadors. They are expected to sign a package of bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, and "other areas of mutual benefit." Among other things, Israel and the UAE will launch direct flights to allow Muslim pilgrims to visit Jerusalem holy sites.

