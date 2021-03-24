UrduPoint.com
US To Engage With European Allies To Counter China's 'Aggressive' Actions - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

US to Engage With European Allies to Counter China's 'Aggressive' Actions - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Unites States will continue working with and its European allies to counter China's "aggressive and coercive" actions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will also continue to engage with European counterparts, including members of the European parliament, on how to advance our shared economic interests and to counter some of China's aggressive and coercive actions," Blinken said during press briefing in Brussels.

Blinken also called on the Chinese government to follow through on its commitments on human rights as well as on other issues of concern. China has failed to uphold these commitments in the past, he said.

"We are looking very much forward actually having close consultations between the United States and the EU on China," Blinken added.

