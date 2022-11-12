US to Enhance Military Presence in Region If N.Korea Continues Down Current Road -Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States will enhance its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region if North Korea "keeps going down this road.

"

"If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region," Sullivan told journalists aboard Air Force One en route to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, when asked whether Biden will discuss the issue of North Korea with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting on Monday ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali.

Sullivan said that North Korea "represents a threat, not just to the United States, not just to the ROC (South Korea) and Japan, but to the peace and stability across the entire region," adding that China "has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea's worst tendencies."