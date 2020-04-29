UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Ensure Iran Cannot Buy Conventional Weapons When Embargo Lifts In October - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:37 PM

US to Ensure Iran Cannot Buy Conventional Weapons When Embargo Lifts in October - Pompeo

The United States will "make sure" that Iran will be unable to purchase conventional weapons when an international arms embargo expires in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States will "make sure" that Iran will be unable to purchase conventional weapons when an international arms embargo expires in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We're urging our E3 partners to take action which is within their capacity to do, we'll work with the [United Nations] Security Council to extend that prohibition on those arms sales, and in the event we can't get anyone else to act, the United States is evaluating every possibility about how we might do that," Pompeo said. "We are going to make sure that come October of this year, the Iranians aren't able to buy conventional weapons."

Related Topics

Iran Buy United States October Event Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

26 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

1 hour ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.