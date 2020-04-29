US to Ensure Iran Cannot Buy Conventional Weapons When Embargo Lifts in October - Pompeo

The United States will "make sure" that Iran will be unable to purchase conventional weapons when an international arms embargo expires in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States will "make sure" that Iran will be unable to purchase conventional weapons when an international arms embargo expires in October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We're urging our E3 partners to take action which is within their capacity to do, we'll work with the [United Nations] Security Council to extend that prohibition on those arms sales, and in the event we can't get anyone else to act, the United States is evaluating every possibility about how we might do that," Pompeo said. "We are going to make sure that come October of this year, the Iranians aren't able to buy conventional weapons."