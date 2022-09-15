UrduPoint.com

US To Ensure Provision Of Equipment To Ukraine To Continue Offensive Operations - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States will ensure the provision of equipment to Ukraine needed to continue that country's offensive operations, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

"They are on the offense in the Donbas, and they are on the offense down in Kherson. We want to make sure that we are giving them the tools that they need to continue those offensive operations and be as successful as possible," Kirby said on Wednesday.

Kirby pointed out that the United States will continue to provide artillery as well as long-range missile-type weapon systems.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that the United States will be dragged into a military confrontation with Russia if Ukraine receives longer-range missiles or strikes Russian territory.

Antonov said Kiev has already demonstrated that it will not hesitate to use long-range missile systems to attack Russian territory as it has been the case with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, where Ukrainian troops constantly violate the norms of humanitarian law and target civilians.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kiev had requested Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and the US Defense Department is worried Ukrainian forces might use those to strike Russian territory and escalate the conflict.

The list of arms requested for future offensive operations also includes tanks, drones, artillery systems, anti-ship missiles and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

