US to Establish Embassies in Kiribati, Tonga - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Tuesday the country's intention to open embassies in the Pacific island nations of Kiribati and Tonga, the White House said.

"Vice President is announcing the following actions. The Biden-Harris Administration will: Establish New U.S. Embassies in Kiribati and Tonga," the statement said.

The Biden administration recognizes that the close US partnership with the Pacific requires regular exchange between the governments at all levels, it explained.

"To that end, the United States, subject to congressional notification, will commence discussions with Kiribati and Tonga about our interest in establishing U.S. embassies in those countries. The United States is on track to reopen its embassy in Solomon Islands," it added.

The Pacific Islands Forum takes place in Fiji's capital, Suva, from July 12-14. Harris will join it by a video link.