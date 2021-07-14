UrduPoint.com
US To Evacuate Afghan Interpreters Who Helped Military: Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:11 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States will evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who helped US forces in the country starting in late July, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

"At President Biden's direction, the United States is launching Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan" and who have made formal requests to leave, the official said in a statement.

Many of the interpreters who worked with US and NATO forces over the past two decades fear retaliation by the Taliban, who are seeking to regain control of the government in Kabul after the departure of US troops before the end of August.

