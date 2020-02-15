UrduPoint.com
US To Evacuate Americans From Quarantined Ship In Japan: Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:51 PM

US to evacuate Americans from quarantined ship in Japan: embassy

The United States plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the US embassy said Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the US embassy said Saturday.

Washington plans to send a plane to Japan for the evacuation on Sunday, it said in a letter to US citizens on board, adding that evacuees will still be required to undergo a further quarantine of two weeks following their arrival in the US.

