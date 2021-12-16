UrduPoint.com

US To Examine 'All Options' If Canada Adopts Digital Service Tax - Trade Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

US to Examine 'All Options' if Canada Adopts Digital Service Tax - Trade Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The United States will examine all options in case Canada adopts the Digital Service Tax (DST), US Trade Representative Office spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Wednesday.

"If Canada adopts a DST, USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes," Hodge said in a statement.

Related Topics

Canada United States All

Recent Stories

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

3 minutes ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

33 minutes ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

2 minutes ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violatin ..

Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights ..

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises ..

Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises to 75 - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.