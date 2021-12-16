US to Examine 'All Options' if Canada Adopts Digital Service Tax - Trade Office

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The United States will examine all options in case Canada adopts the Digital Service Tax (DST), US Trade Representative Office spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Wednesday.

"If Canada adopts a DST, USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes," Hodge said in a statement.