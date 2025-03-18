US To Execute Four Death Row Inmates This Week
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A 46-year-old man convicted of rape and murder is to be put to death by nitrogen gas in the southern state of Louisiana on Tuesday, the first of four executions scheduled this week in the United States.
Jessie Hoffman, who was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Molly Elliott, a 28-year-old advertising executive, will be the first person executed in Louisiana in 15 years.
A district court judge last week stayed Hoffman's execution on the grounds that the use of nitrogen gas may amount to cruel and unusual punishment, which is banned under the US Constitution.
But the stay was lifted by the conservative-dominated US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing the execution to proceed.
Only one other US state, Alabama, has carried out executions by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.
The method has been denounced by UN experts as cruel and inhumane.
Recent Stories
COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security
New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
More Stories From World
-
5th Session of Qatari-Russian joint committee held in Doha6 minutes ago
-
US to execute four Death Row inmates this week6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani furniture captivates crowd with craftsmanship at Dongguan Expo6 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria ski resort, once buzzing, creaks under crumbling infrastructure16 minutes ago
-
Fired US federal worker in need of releasing steam? Try the internet46 minutes ago
-
Astronauts finally head home after unexpected nine-month ISS stay1 hour ago
-
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan join forces for new water strategy1 hour ago
-
220 reported dead as Israel pounds Gaza in most intense strikes since ceasefire1 hour ago
-
'We will preserve them': saving Cambodia's crocodiles2 hours ago
-
Taiwan says detects 59 Chinese aircraft around island2 hours ago
-
Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place2 hours ago
-
China EV giant BYD soars after 5-minute charging platform unveiled2 hours ago