US to Exempt From Tariffs Certain Chinese Goods That Serve American Interests - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States will exempt from tariffs certain goods from China that are necessary to serve American interests, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"USTR will continue a targeted tariff exclusions process to ensure that our economic interests are being served, and we will keep open the option of further tariff exclusions processes as warranted," the release said.

The statement comes amid long-repeated claims by the United States that China conducts unfair trade practices.

The United States reiterates that it seeks to bolster its production of microchips in order to counter the growing reliance on China in the global market, the statement said.

The USTR pointed out that it will also continue to review potential tariffs that may be necessary to impose on Chinese goods coming to the United States.