US to Expand Export Restrictions on Russia Over Alleged Poisoning - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States will expand export restrictions on Russia in response to the country's alleged use of chemical or biological weapons for poisoning, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) will expand export restrictions on Russia pursuant to a March 2, 2021 determination by the Secretary of State that the Government of Russia has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals," the department said in a statement.