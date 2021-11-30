US to Expand Military Infrastructure in Australia, Pacific Islands - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The newly-completed Global Posture Review will seek to enhance US military infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific islands to boost deterrence capabilities against China, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Mara Karlin said on Monday.

"The Global Posture Review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential military aggression from China and threats from North Korea," Karlin said on Monday. "These initiatives include seeking greater regional access from military partnership activities, enhancing infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands and planning rotational aircraft deployments in Australia."