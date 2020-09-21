UrduPoint.com
US To Expand Sanctions Until Iran Ready To Negotiate - Special Representative

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States will expand sanctions against Iran until the country is ready to come back to negotiating table, US Special Representative Eliot Abrams said during a conference call on Monday.

"We will continue and we will expand our sanctions until is willing to the comprehensive negotiations," Abrams told reporters.

The Special Representative noted that the United States is always open to diplomatic efforts in dealing with Iran, but "Iran must respond with diplomacy, not with more violence, bloodshed and nuclear extortion."

Until that point is reached, the US maximum pressure on Iran will continue, Abrams added.

Earlier on Monday, US announced new sanctions against a number of entities and individuals for assisting Iran's nuclear program.

