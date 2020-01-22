UrduPoint.com
US To Expand Travel Ban To Include Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, 5 Other Countries - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 02:20 AM

US to Expand Travel Ban to Include Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, 5 Other Countries - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump's administration plans to add seven countries to its travel ban list, including former Soviet republics Belarus and Kyrgyzstan as well as Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing unnamed administration officials, the newspaper said the initiative, still under consideration, would not necessarily place blanket bans on travel to the United States for all of these countries, but rather impose restrictions on specific visa types.

The add-on to the travel ban list reportedly includes Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. Currently, restrictions on travel to the United States are in place for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, along with Venezuela and North Korea.

