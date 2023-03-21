US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States will expedite the delivery of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine so it can arrive faster than expected, CNN reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States will expedite the delivery of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine so it can arrive faster than expected, CNN reported on Tuesday.

A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers will soon complete training on the Patriot system at the Fort Sill base in the US state of Oklahoma and then undergo additional preparations in Europe, the report said, citing US defense officials.

The soldiers will train on the two Patriot batteries, which will be deployed to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the report said.

The soldiers already possessed knowledge of air defense systems and that allowed US instructors to speed up the course, the report said.

Due to the soldiers' extensive air defense knowledge and experience in a combat zone, it was easier for them to grasp the Patriot's operations and maintenance concepts, the report quoted Fort Sill Commander Shane Morgan as saying.

Another defense official described the training course schedule as "aggressive," lasting from early morning until evening, the report added.

Assistant Army Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said earlier in March that the US-made Patriot batteries could arrive on the battlefields in Ukraine very soon.